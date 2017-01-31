Montana fire department rescues dog who got his head wedged in wheel
A curious puppy named Blaze ended up in a precarious situation Monday when he ended up getting his head stuck in a tire wheel and needed the help of the local fire department. In a Facebook post , the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in Butte, Montana said it responded to a call from a local veterinary hospital after they requested extrication equipment to free the eight-month old dog.
