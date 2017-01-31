Montana fire department rescues dog w...

Montana fire department rescues dog who got his head wedged in wheel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Fox News

A curious puppy named Blaze ended up in a precarious situation Monday when he ended up getting his head stuck in a tire wheel and needed the help of the local fire department. In a Facebook post , the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in Butte, Montana said it responded to a call from a local veterinary hospital after they requested extrication equipment to free the eight-month old dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation Nov '16 after becoming a Dad 2
want a tattoo Oct '16 Gary 1
test (Apr '15) Jul '16 test 4
Tattoo (Aug '15) Mar '16 Lutz 30
Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15) Dec '15 In Search Of 1
Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15) Nov '15 hummer 1
See all Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butte Forum Now

Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Butte, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC