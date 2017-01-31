Former Navy SEAL who says he killed Bin Laden releases book
The Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden has a memoir coming out this spring. Scribner told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Robert O'Neill's "The Operator" will be published April 25. According to Scribner, O'Neill's book will "vividly recount" a career that included some 400 missions, notably the May 2011 raid on bin Laden's compound in Pakistan.
