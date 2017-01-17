Broadway Commences 2017 Phase I Drill Program at Madison Copper-Gold Project
This is the Company's first core drilling program specifically designed to verify known copper and gold mineralization identified during historic dill programs conducted in the 1980s and early 1990s. The program will also test potential copper and gold mineralization expansion west of existing underground workings and at depth.
