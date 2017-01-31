Barbara Bush discharged from Houston ...

Barbara Bush discharged from Houston hospital

Monday Jan 23

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is sitting up, laughing, joking and asking when he can go home from the Houston hospital that has been treating him for pneumonia for the past 10 days At least 3,000 geese perished after landing last fall in the 50 billion-gallon Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana At least 3,000 geese perished after landing last fall in the 50 billion-gallon Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions on Monday morning Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from a hospital Monday while former President George H.W. Bush is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit ... (more)

