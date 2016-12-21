Snow geese deaths from mine pit numbe...

Snow geese deaths from mine pit number in the thousands

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

BUTTE, Mont. - Montana mine officials say it's likely that several thousand migrating snow geese died after landing in the toxic waters of the pit mine last week.Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield Co.

Butte, MT

