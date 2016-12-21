Singing to heal: Granite Mountain Mine fire story on stage

In this Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Gary Funk, right, coaches Jay Bahny on a song Bahny will sing on Christmas morning in Helena during a recent voice lesson at Aldersgate Methodist Chruch in Butte, Mont. A citizens group is creating a musical that will honor the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine Fire that killed 168 brave miners, considered the worst hard-rock mining disaster in American history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.