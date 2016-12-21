Singing to heal: Granite Mountain Min...

Singing to heal: Granite Mountain Mine fire story on stage

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: SFGate

In this Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Gary Funk, right, coaches Jay Bahny on a song Bahny will sing on Christmas morning in Helena during a recent voice lesson at Aldersgate Methodist Chruch in Butte, Mont. A citizens group is creating a musical that will honor the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine Fire that killed 168 brave miners, considered the worst hard-rock mining disaster in American history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
News Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation Nov '16 after becoming a Dad 2
want a tattoo Oct '16 Gary 1
test (Apr '15) Jul '16 test 4
Tattoo (Aug '15) Mar '16 Lutz 30
Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15) Dec '15 In Search Of 1
Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15) Nov '15 hummer 1
See all Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butte Forum Now

Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Butte, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC