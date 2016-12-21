It's a Battlefield

Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Weekly Standard

Over seven decades, Helen Pinkerton has published a small number of poems admirable for their austere intellectual beauty, such as the newly collected "Metaphysical Song." First Principle Being's pure act, Infinite cause Of finite fact, Essential being, Beyond our sight, Without which, nothing, Neither love nor light Like those of her mentor, Yvor Winters, Pinkerton's lyrics exhibit both philosophical depth and clean, classical lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

