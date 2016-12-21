And then there was one: Ray Garland is last of local Pearl Harbor...
Ray Garland, 94, is the last living military veteran on the membership roster of the Lilac City Chapter of Pearl Harbor Survivors. At one time the chapter had 125 active members from all over the Inland Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation
|Nov '16
|after becoming a Dad
|2
|want a tattoo
|Oct '16
|Gary
|1
|test (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|test
|4
|Tattoo (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|Lutz
|30
|Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|In Search Of
|1
|Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|hummer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC