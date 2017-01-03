A Poet's Austere Rendering of the National Drama
Over seven decades, Helen Pinkerton has published a small number of poems admirable for their austere intellectual beauty, such as the newly collected "Metaphysical Song." Like those of her mentor, Yvor Winters, Pinkerton's lyrics exhibit both philosophical depth and clean, classical lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation
|Nov '16
|after becoming a Dad
|2
|want a tattoo
|Oct '16
|Gary
|1
|test (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|test
|4
|Tattoo (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|Lutz
|30
|Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|In Search Of
|1
|Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|hummer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC