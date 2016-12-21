Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens in Butte, MT
The 84-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott has opened here. Located at 2340 Cornell Ave., the hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Hotel Developers-Butte, LLC and managed by Inntrusted, LLC of Idaho Falls, ID.
