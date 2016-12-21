Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Now Open...

Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Now Open In Butte, MT

Monday Nov 28

The 84-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Butte, Montana is scheduled now open with its smart, inventive public space and guest room design, and its bright and inviting decor. Located at 2340 Cornell Avenue, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Butte will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Hotel Developers-Butte, LLC and managed by Inntrusted, LLC of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

