Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:08PM EDT expiring July 6 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Butler
PAC019-070015- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0043.170706T2108Z-170707T0015Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 508 PM EDT THU JUL 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pictures of the family rescued from the chevy B...
|6 hr
|ButlerNews
|1
|Aftermath pictures of the city of Butler Flood
|6 hr
|ButlerNews
|1
|Flooding ravishes the city of Butler, flooding ...
|6 hr
|ButlerNews
|1
|County United Way leader announces resignation
|Jun 23
|CCB
|8
|Jim Eckstein announces candidacy for county com... (Jan '11)
|Jun 19
|Lcc
|71
|Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09)
|Jun 18
|Maltamon
|293
|Butler County United Way funds $750,000 in proj...
|Jun 13
|CCB
|1
