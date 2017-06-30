Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at ...

Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:08PM EDT expiring July 6 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Butler

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: WPXI

PAC019-070015- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0043.170706T2108Z-170707T0015Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 508 PM EDT THU JUL 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pictures of the family rescued from the chevy B... 6 hr ButlerNews 1
Aftermath pictures of the city of Butler Flood 6 hr ButlerNews 1
Flooding ravishes the city of Butler, flooding ... 6 hr ButlerNews 1
County United Way leader announces resignation Jun 23 CCB 8
News Jim Eckstein announces candidacy for county com... (Jan '11) Jun 19 Lcc 71
News Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09) Jun 18 Maltamon 293
Butler County United Way funds $750,000 in proj... Jun 13 CCB 1
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC