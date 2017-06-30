Flash Flood Warning issued July 6 at 5:08PM EDT expiring July 6 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Butler

PAC019-070015- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0043.170706T2108Z-170707T0015Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 508 PM EDT THU JUL 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

