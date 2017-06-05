Providing Light

Providing Light

1 hr ago Read more: Butler Eagle

EdgeMarc Energy community outreach program members, from left, Erica Wise, Patrick Weiner, Andrea Barnes, Keith Rhoton, Tori Smouse and Tracy Burket recently presented a company donation of $5,000 to the Lighthouse Foundation for its food banks in Butler and Allegheny counties. The program members also volunteered by serving about 200 families and individuals at the food bank in Butler.

