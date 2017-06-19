Lifesteps Free Child Development Scre...

Lifesteps Free Child Development Screening

Date: June 19, 2017 Location: Lifesteps Butler County Program Center - 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM Lifesteps is offering FREE Child Check Screenings for children birth to age five. Recognizing early warning signs of childhood problems can have a profound effect on a child's ability to reach his or her full potential.

