Hungrytown Performs at Music In the Courtyard

Date: July 09, 2017 Location: Butler Area Public Library - 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA Time: 2:00PM-4:00PM The Butler Area Public Library presents a free concert by the internationally-acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown. Recently returned from the United Kingdom and New Zealand, this concert is part of a seven-month national and international tour which began in Florida in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.