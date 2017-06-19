History of Butler's Historic Movie Th...

History of Butler's Historic Movie Theaters

Wednesday Jun 14

Date: June 15, 2017 Location: Alameda Park's Carousel Shelter - 184 Alameda Park Road, Butler, PA Time: 6:30PM-7:30PM Join master storyteller and historian Bill May as he brings back the glory days of Butler's theaters from opera houses to movie theaters including the Penn, Majestic , Lyric, Capitol, and our grand movie palace "The Butler". May's PowerPoint slide show includes rare photos, video clips and stories of famous live performers that will make the theater marquee's lights shine once more.

