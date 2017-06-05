Herold denied bailJune 5, 2017 - 04:38 pmThe mother of a homicide...

The mother of a homicide suspect, also charged in relation to the crime, was denied a bail reduction in Butler County Court on Monday. Kristen Lee Herold, 43, of Wexford, attempted to have her bail reduced to allow her to be released from the Butler County Prison, where she has been held since her arrest on March 22. Herold's attorney, Al Lindsay, argued that her bail should be comparable to the co-defendant in the case, Mackenzie Peters, who is the mother of 4-year-old Bentley Thomas Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.