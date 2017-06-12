Courthouse restorationpart of county'...

Courthouse restorationpart of county's $3.6M capital project plan

WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Luzerne County's proposed $3.6 million capital projects plan includes $1.1 million for restoration of the interior of the county courthouse. HAZLETON - Courthouse restoration, improvements and repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, and other work make up Luzerne County's proposed $3.6 million capital projects plan for the next three years.

