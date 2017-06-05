Art Show: Living the Dream by Teri Getsay, Butler

Date: June 17, 2017 Location: Bottlebrush Gallery & Center for the Arts - 539 Main Street, Harmony, PA Time: 12:00AM-12:00AM Please join us for western Pennsylvania photographer Teri Getsay's Opening Night and Show, "Living the Dream" from 4pm-8pm. Teri's show is on the same evening as Harmony's Annual Wine Walk, so there will be plenty happening in town! Live music by Ronni Weiss .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.