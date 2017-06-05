Art Show: Living the Dream by Teri Getsay, Butler
Date: June 17, 2017 Location: Bottlebrush Gallery & Center for the Arts - 539 Main Street, Harmony, PA Time: 12:00AM-12:00AM Please join us for western Pennsylvania photographer Teri Getsay's Opening Night and Show, "Living the Dream" from 4pm-8pm. Teri's show is on the same evening as Harmony's Annual Wine Walk, so there will be plenty happening in town! Live music by Ronni Weiss .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of Butler News
|12 hr
|Butler News
|8
|Its time to tear the Penn Down Butler City resi...
|Fri
|Butler News
|1
|AJ Ayers has finally lost his mind
|Fri
|Butler News
|1
|Pictures of the horrible various accidents in b...
|Fri
|Butler News
|1
|Shauna Rettig accuses her own child of rape. Th...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
|Mayoral Candidate of Butler City, gets drunk, u...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
|Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi...
|Apr '17
|Homey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC