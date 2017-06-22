Accused killera s court hearing delayedJune 22, 2017 - 11:46 amA...
A preliminary hearing for a Butler Township man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and burning her body has been delayed because his attorney needs more time to prepare his case. Ishemer D. Ramsey, 21, of Lyndora appeared before District Judge William Fullerton in the Butler County courthouse for a hearing scheduled for this morning.
