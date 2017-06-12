'A Wish for Giants'
Aaron Dunbar of Kittanning wears a bigfoot costume during the Chicora Memorial Day parade to promote his movie, "A Wish for Giants." For an elusive forest legend, the apelike bigfoot is everywhere: in TV ads for beef jerky, in low-budget horror movies and on reality TV shows focused on hunting the beast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Butler County United Way funds $750,000 in proj...
|21 hr
|CCB
|1
|Tired of Butler News
|Jun 10
|Butler News
|8
|Its time to tear the Penn Down Butler City resi...
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|AJ Ayers has finally lost his mind
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|Pictures of the horrible various accidents in b...
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|Shauna Rettig accuses her own child of rape. Th...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
|Mayoral Candidate of Butler City, gets drunk, u...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC