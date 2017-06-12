The Pittsburgh Doo Wop Big Band
Come see The Pittsburgh Doo Wop Big Band live at the Butler Intermediate High School. Doors open at 6:00 PM, show starts at 7:30 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of Butler News
|Jun 10
|Butler News
|8
|Its time to tear the Penn Down Butler City resi...
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|AJ Ayers has finally lost his mind
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|Pictures of the horrible various accidents in b...
|Jun 9
|Butler News
|1
|Shauna Rettig accuses her own child of rape. Th...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
|Mayoral Candidate of Butler City, gets drunk, u...
|May 28
|Whats in the water
|1
|Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi...
|Apr '17
|Homey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC