South Butler implements new progressive, proactive drug policy
South Butler County School District Superintendent David Zupsic hopes a new drug and alcohol policy will help alleviate the burden of the county's growing drug overdose problem. The proposed policy would call for mandatory drug testing of Knoch High School students who wish to participate in extracurricular activities or who want to drive to school.
