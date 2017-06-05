Lifesteps Free Child Development Scre...

Lifesteps Free Child Development Screening

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Butler Eagle

Date: May 15, 2017 Location: Lifesteps Butler County Program Center - 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM Lifesteps is offering FREE Child Check Screenings for children birth to age five. Recognizing early warning signs of childhood problems can have a profound effect on a child's ability to reach his or her full potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tired of Butler News May 30 Simon Petrie 7
Shauna Rettig accuses her own child of rape. Th... May 28 Whats in the water 1
Mayoral Candidate of Butler City, gets drunk, u... May 28 Whats in the water 1
Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi... Apr '17 Homey 4
The Butler city police are useless (Jul '14) Apr '17 Justin Castilyn 3
News Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be... Apr '17 Kathy Coop 2
Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09) Apr '17 BILLE 46
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC