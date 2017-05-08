Lifesteps Families Forever Seminar
Date: May 13, 2017 Location: Lifesteps Stirling Village Center - 100 Stirling Village, RTE 68, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 8:30AM-12:30PM The effects of separation or divorce can have a lifelong impact on children, but knowing how to effectively parent through this troubled time can lessen the negative effects on children involved in divorce and/or custody situations. The Families Forever Seminar discusses the short and long-term effects of divorce on children, behaviors children may exhibit and dealing with these behaviors, how children can maintain relationships with their parents, and community resources that are available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of Butler News
|Apr 28
|Butler News
|5
|Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi...
|Apr 21
|Homey
|4
|The Butler city police are useless (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|Justin Castilyn
|3
|Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be...
|Apr '17
|Kathy Coop
|2
|Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|BILLE
|46
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|BILLE
|272
|Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy
|Mar '17
|Devine Intervention
|5
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC