Lifesteps Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting
Date: May 16, 2017 Location: Lifesteps Butler County Program Center - 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 3:30PM-5:00PM Lifesteps' Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group is a free service open to the community that meets monthly to assist families as they handle the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's. The group provides opportunities for socialization, education, and information-sharing.
