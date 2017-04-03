Wrestling finalists made right moves
Canon-McMillan's Jason Cardillo, Waynesburg's Joe Throckmorton and Beth-Center's Gary Welsh not only had strong team portions of the season but celebrated while their wrestlers won medals in the state tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be...
|Wed
|BILLE
|1
|Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09)
|Apr 4
|BILLE
|46
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Mar 29
|BILLE
|272
|Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy
|Mar 28
|Devine Intervention
|5
|Bail denied for suspect in boy's murder
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|1
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|3
|Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame ...
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC