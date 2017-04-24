"Words are All Around Us" Special Event

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Butler Eagle

Date: April 25, 2017 Location: North Main Street Church of God - 1201 North Main Street Extension, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-8:00PM The Butler County Early Care & Education Council is celebrating national "Week of the Young Child" with a special event titled "Words are All Around Us" This FREE event for families with children under eight promotes future school success by raising awareness about the importance of learning during children's preschool years. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and offers fun activities for children, story times, community resources, prizes, and family entertainment.

