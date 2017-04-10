Put to the test a " New drivers must know basics
A driver practices parallel parking during a recent evening on the PennDOT driving test course on New Castle Road. DAVE PRELOSKY/ BUTLER EAGLE For most teenagers passing their road test and getting a driver's license is a rite of passage into adulthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi...
|Apr 14
|Homey
|2
|Tired of Butler News
|Apr 13
|Concerned citizen
|1
|The Butler city police are useless (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|Justin Castilyn
|3
|Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be...
|Apr 7
|Kathy Coop
|2
|Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09)
|Apr 4
|BILLE
|46
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Mar 29
|BILLE
|272
|Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy
|Mar 28
|Devine Intervention
|5
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC