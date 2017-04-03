Free Child Development Screenings

Location: Butler YMCA - 339 N Washington Street , Butler, PA - Pennsylvania Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM Lifesteps is offering FREE Child Check Screenings for children birth to age five. Recognizing early warning signs of childhood problems can have a profound effect on a child's ability to reach his or her full potential.

