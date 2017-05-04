Across nation, schools scramble to confront dangers of lead in water
A water fountain is taped off in May 2016 at Portland's Creston Elementary School. Despite renewed pressure for lead testing in schools across the country, many districts continue to stumble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of Butler News
|Apr 28
|Butler News
|5
|Cronyism? Butler United Way and County Commissi...
|Apr 21
|Homey
|4
|The Butler city police are useless (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|Justin Castilyn
|3
|Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be...
|Apr 7
|Kathy Coop
|2
|Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09)
|Apr 4
|BILLE
|46
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|BILLE
|272
|Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy
|Mar '17
|Devine Intervention
|5
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC