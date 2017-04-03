3rd Annual Craft & Vendor Show
Location: Butler Twp. Vol. Fire District - 121 Sparks Avenue, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-3:00PM FREE Admission 50 vendors spaces, Bake sale by the Auxiliary, Basket raffle, Lottery tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be...
|Wed
|BILLE
|1
|Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09)
|Apr 4
|BILLE
|46
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Mar 29
|BILLE
|272
|Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy
|Mar 28
|Devine Intervention
|5
|Bail denied for suspect in boy's murder
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|1
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|3
|Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame ...
|Mar 27
|BILLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC