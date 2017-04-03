3rd Annual Craft & Vendor Show

3rd Annual Craft & Vendor Show

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Butler Eagle

Location: Butler Twp. Vol. Fire District - 121 Sparks Avenue, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-3:00PM FREE Admission 50 vendors spaces, Bake sale by the Auxiliary, Basket raffle, Lottery tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man arrested after neighbor sees boy be... Wed BILLE 1
Any one know Cory Paugh? (Dec '09) Apr 4 BILLE 46
Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07) Mar 29 BILLE 272
News Autopsy completed on 4 year old boy Mar 28 Devine Intervention 5
News Bail denied for suspect in boy's murder Mar 27 BILLE 1
Old department store in downtown butler pa. Mar 27 BILLE 3
News Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame ... Mar 27 BILLE 1
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC