Pennsylvania boy raped and killed by mother's boyfriend

Mother of four-year-old boy who was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend is charged with child endangerment The mother of the boy who was allegedly raped and killed by her boyfriend in Pennsylvania now faces child endangerment charges. MacKenzie Peters, 21, stands accused of a crime for allegedly being aware of the abuse of her four-year-old son, Bentley Miller, but failing to report it or seek medical treatment for him.

