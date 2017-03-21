Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec...

Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame for Humvee fraud19 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Philly.com

A Pennsylvania defense contractor says two brothers who formerly owned the company, and their former chief financial officer, are to blame for an alleged $6 million scheme to overcharge the Defense Department for Humvee window kits. Ibis Tec LLC, of Butler, issued a statement Sunday night saying the business was sold last month to a group of independent investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bill buck was right< justin is a crook (Dec '07) Mar 3 Sunray 26
Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07) Feb 27 Fix this please 269
Any crossdressers around? Feb 25 Uncle Earl 4
Old department store in downtown butler pa. Feb '17 Booby 2
Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12) Jan '17 Joehind 6
The return of Butler News on Facebook Jan '17 Butler News 1
Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche Dec '16 Bootybounty 1
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC