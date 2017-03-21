Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame for Humvee fraud19 minutes ago
A Pennsylvania defense contractor says two brothers who formerly owned the company, and their former chief financial officer, are to blame for an alleged $6 million scheme to overcharge the Defense Department for Humvee window kits. Ibis Tec LLC, of Butler, issued a statement Sunday night saying the business was sold last month to a group of independent investors.
