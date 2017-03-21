Maple Madness at Succop Nature Park
Location: Succop Nature Park - 185 Airport Road, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-1:00AM Experience the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Maple Sugaring as you take a trip through the history and science of maple syrup. Enjoy a pancake brunch with sausage and local maple syrup! Registration is required, with brunch seatings every 30 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bill buck was right< justin is a crook (Dec '07)
|Mar 3
|Sunray
|26
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Fix this please
|269
|Any crossdressers around?
|Feb 25
|Uncle Earl
|4
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Feb '17
|Booby
|2
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Joehind
|6
|The return of Butler News on Facebook
|Jan '17
|Butler News
|1
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Dec '16
|Bootybounty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC