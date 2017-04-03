Family to search Butler for missing man
Family members of a Kittanning man, formerly of Butler, who has been missing for more than a week are asking for help searching for him. Greg Bosko was last seen in the city of Butler on March 20, according to his brother, Dan Bosko of Butler.
