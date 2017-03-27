Driver in Route 8 crash remains in cr...

Driver in Route 8 crash remains in critical condition

Robert McMahon, 62, of Butler was the driver of a Ram pickup truck who was severely injured in the three-car accident, Trooper Shaun Milkovich of the state police said. Police said McMahon was driving eastbound on Unionville Road and ran the red light at Route 8, causing a crash with a Ford pickup truck that was traveling south.

