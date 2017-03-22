Death of boy, 4, considered homicide as search for 'person of interest' continues
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Butler Township that has been ruled a homicide, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bill buck was right< justin is a crook (Dec '07)
|Mar 3
|Sunray
|26
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Fix this please
|269
|Any crossdressers around?
|Feb 25
|Uncle Earl
|4
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Feb '17
|Booby
|2
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Joehind
|6
|The return of Butler News on Facebook
|Jan '17
|Butler News
|1
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Dec '16
|Bootybounty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC