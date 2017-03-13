Butler man charged with homicide in stabbing death
State police today charged Christopher M. Cannon, 27, of Butler with the murder of James S. Martin at his East Butler home in December. According to the criminal complaint, Cannon and Martin set up a meeting at his house by e-mailing each other through Craigslist.com.
