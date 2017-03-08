4 candidates running for Butler city council
Councilwoman Kathy Kline and councilman Kenny Bonus have announced their bids for reelection, while nonprofit founder Dane Winkler and private investigator Jim Kemple will be first-time challengers. Kline, 63, has been on council since 2006 and is the director of public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bill buck was right< justin is a crook (Dec '07)
|Mar 3
|Sunray
|26
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Fix this please
|269
|Any crossdressers around?
|Feb 25
|Uncle Earl
|4
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Feb '17
|Booby
|2
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Joehind
|6
|The return of Butler News on Facebook
|Jan '17
|Butler News
|1
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Dec '16
|Bootybounty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC