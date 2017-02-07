Starved baby's agonizing last days; w...

Starved baby's agonizing last days; woman's 2 DUIs in 2...

One can only imagine the agonizing last days of 5-month-old Summer Chambers, who was trapped without food and water inside a home in Cambria County after both her parents overdosed on what turned out to be lethal doses of fentanyl. Amy Ann Lumley, 47, of Butler, Pa., may have set a record when it comes to racking up DUIs - she was hit was two separate DUI charges in less than 90 minutes.

