Pennsylvania's Henderson Brothers Hires Taggart to Employee Benefits Department

Henderson Brothers Inc., a Pittsburgh, Penn., based independent broker, has hired Jeremy Taggart as a financial analyst in the employee benefits department. In his new role, Taggart will use his three years of industry experience to help clients better understand current and future employee benefits programs.

