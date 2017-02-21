Maple Madness at Succop Nature Park
Location: Succop Nature Park - 185 Airport Road, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-1:00AM Experience the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Maple Sugaring as you take a trip through the history and science of maple syrup. Enjoy a pancake brunch with sausage and local maple syrup! Registration is required, with brunch seatings every 30 minutes.
