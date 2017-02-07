Lawsuit: District allowed ingestion o...

Lawsuit: District allowed ingestion of contaminated water at Butler elementary school

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Post-gazette.com

A Butler resident and her daughter, who has concerning lead levels in her blood, have filed a complaint against the Butler Area School District and its former school superintendent due to extended lead contamination in well water at the Summit Elementary School, despite school officials being long aware of the problem. Jennifer R. Tait and her daughter Jillian filed the lawsuit today in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against the district and Dale R. Lumley, the district superintendent until his abrupt resignation about 7 p.m. Sunday.

