Driver in Route 8 crash flown to Pgh. hospital

A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 8 and Hall Road this afternoon left one driver with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. A Slippery Rock man driving a gray Pontiac Grand Am south on Route 8 was attempting a left turn onto Hall Road about 1:30 p.m., when his car collided with an oncoming white Dodge Ram that was driven by a Butler man.

