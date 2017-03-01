Author Signing Event
Location: The Book Nook - 135 North Main Street, Butler, PA Time: 10:00AM-4:00PM Meet debut author Jenny Whitmire as she introduces her Keys Series with the first book "Keys to Her Past". She will be signing from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight the drugs, take back Butler action groups (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Fix this please
|269
|Any crossdressers around?
|Feb 25
|Uncle Earl
|4
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Feb 5
|Booby
|2
|Review: Kerr Electric llc (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Joehind
|6
|The return of Butler News on Facebook
|Jan '17
|Butler News
|1
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Dec '16
|Bootybounty
|1
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|cyt
|62
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC