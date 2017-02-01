Students to return to Summit Twp. Ele...

Students to return to Summit Twp. Elementary School Thursday amid lead concerns

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WPXI

BUTLER, Pa. - Summit Township Elementary School students will return to class Thursday after two days off following the revelation of elevated lead levels in the school's water source.

