Stephanie Riso's the Storm Concludes Mtap's First Season of ...
MTAP's Hot Metal Musicals Incubator presents its third installment of new musical theatre work-in-development with a public reading of The Storm with book, lyrics and music by Stephanie Riso . This free reading, featuring a cast of 15 and directed by Pittsburgh CLO 's producing director Mark Fleischer, will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 6:00 p.m. in the Pittsburgh CLO 's Charles Gray Auditorium, 130 CLO Academy Way in downtown Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Butler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche
|Dec 31
|Bootybounty
|1
|Any crossdressers around?
|Dec 28
|Later
|2
|Old department store in downtown butler pa.
|Dec 25
|Bob
|1
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|cyt
|62
|IBC article about United Way
|Dec '16
|batgurlyou
|2
|United Way of Butler County
|Oct '16
|batgurlyou
|5
|Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC