Stephanie Riso's the Storm Concludes Mtap's First Season of ...

MTAP's Hot Metal Musicals Incubator presents its third installment of new musical theatre work-in-development with a public reading of The Storm with book, lyrics and music by Stephanie Riso . This free reading, featuring a cast of 15 and directed by Pittsburgh CLO 's producing director Mark Fleischer, will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 6:00 p.m. in the Pittsburgh CLO 's Charles Gray Auditorium, 130 CLO Academy Way in downtown Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.