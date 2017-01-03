Pa. woman's tragic heroin death after 8 days' clean

Haley Leight, 20, of Butler, Pa., who was battling heroin, had achieved eight days clean, and she attended a Narcotics Anonymous meeting just the day before a tragic relapse that would cost her her life. A 20-year-old woman battling heroin addiction in western Pennsylvania had been clean for eight days, and she attended a Narcotics Anonymous meeting just the day before a tragic relapse that would cost her her life, the Butler Eagle is reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.