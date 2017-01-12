Missing Pa. teacher found dead; woman...

Missing Pa. teacher found dead; woman's heroin death; soldier badly beaten at parade: Daily Buzz

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: PennLive.com

Haley Leight, 20, of Butler, Pa., who was battling heroin, had achieved eight days clean, and she attended a Narcotics Anonymous meeting just the day before a tragic relapse that would cost her her life. A private school in Montgomery County, Pa., is in mourning after its physical education teacher was found dead of a suspect suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who drives the Black with gray trim Avalanche Dec 31 Bootybounty 1
Any crossdressers around? Dec 28 Later 2
Old department store in downtown butler pa. Dec 25 Bob 1
News Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07) Dec '16 cyt 62
IBC article about United Way Dec '16 batgurlyou 2
United Way of Butler County Oct '16 batgurlyou 5
News Defection Saturday: A Day That Will Live in GOP... Oct '16 USA Today 1
See all Butler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butler Forum Now

Butler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Butler, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC